F1 News: Mercedes Reveals Details On Lewis Hamilton's Farewell
As Formula 1 prepares for its final Grand Prix of the 24-race season in Abu Dhabi, which also marks the end of Lewis Hamilton's journey with Mercedes, team principal Toto Wolff has left a touching note for the seven-time world champion, given their successful partnership that spans 12 seasons. He also revealed plans for Hamilton's farewell after the race at Yas Marina, which will require him to fly to various locations across the world.
Wolff confirmed that Hamilton will not be taking part in a post-season test with Ferrari, although no such request had been made by the Maranello outfit. Instead, the 39-year-old driver has a packed schedule following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton will fly to Germany to visit Mercedes' headquarters in Stuttgart. He will then tour the team's Formula 1 facilities in the UK, meeting the chassis team in Brackley and the power unit specialists at Brixworth. But before all that, he will first travel from Abu Dhabi to Malaysia, likely for a final meeting with Mercedes' title sponsor, Petronas.
Speaking on the upcoming Grand Prix weekend, which will be Mercedes' "final chapter" with Hamilton in the premier class of motorsport, a partnership that saw eight Constructors' Championships and six victories in the Drivers' Standings, Wolff said:
“After 12 incredible years, we get ready to write the final chapter in our racing story with Lewis this weekend.
“It has been quite a journey. When we first started working together in 2013, we couldn’t have imagined what was to come.
“Six Drivers’ World Championships. Eight Constructors’ titles. 84 wins. 78 pole positions. 153 podium finishes. The most successful driver and team partnership in F1 history. Many highs that we have enjoyed. Some crushing lows that we’ve overcome together.
“Our relationship has meant so much more than just numbers and statistics, though. It is a legacy that transcends our sport, with a lasting impact beyond the racetrack.
“One that has strived to increase diversity in our sport. To fight for inclusion. Lewis has been the catalyst for so much of this and we have been honoured and proud to work hand-in-hand with him.
“That work won’t stop at the end of this year. But it began because of the impetus led by Lewis.
“This weekend is a celebration. A celebration of everything that we have accomplished together.
“Lewis’s association with Mercedes goes back 26 years. Every lap of his career so far has been powered by the three-pointed star.
“We will honour this unparalleled story in Abu Dhabi and across the following week as we visit Kuala Lumpur, Stuttgart, then finally Brixworth and Brackley. And honour it knowing that, whilst this phase of our relationship is coming to an end, Lewis will always be a part of our family.”