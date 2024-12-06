F1 News: Mercedes Sides With FIA On Swearing Controversy Amid Max Verstappen Clash
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and driver George Russell have weighed in on the swearing controversy involving Max Verstappen, siding with Formula 1's governing body, the FIA. Their remarks followed Russell’s revelation of an alleged threat from the Dutchman after the Qatar GP qualifying, where Verstappen again resorted to using expletives.
Russell and Verstappen have been at the center of controversy following last weekend’s Qatar GP when Russell reported Verstappen for impeding him during qualifying. Although neither driver was on a fast lap, Verstappen was found to be on the racing line. After a discussion in the stewards' office, Verstappen accused Russell of trying to get him penalized, as the stewards handed him a one-place grid penalty, dropping him to P2 behind the Mercedes driver.
The war of words escalated, with Russell accusing Verstappen of threatening him, quoting the Red Bull driver as saying, “I will purposely go out of my way to put you on your f****** head in the wall.” Wolff, who had remained silent on the matter until yesterday, also took aim at Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, after Horner had labeled Russell as "hysterical."
However, Russell and his team principal now pointed to examples of young drivers who follow the sport in their circles, highlighting the impact that words from a four-time world champion like Verstappen could have on them. The world champion was penalized by the FIA for swearing in a press conference during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, which attracted a one-day community service penalty. Speaking on the topic, Russell said:
"I've got an eight-year-old nephew who's just started go-karting, who watches all of my races, watches TikTok, watches YouTube.
"And for a world champion to be coming out saying he's going to go out of his way to crash into someone and put them on their effing head, that is not the sort of role models we should be."
Wolff, who hasn't been on the same page with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on several matters, agreed with his idea to ban drivers from swearing on camera. He added:
"I have a thing about the swearing. Like George said, he has an eight-year-old nephew that go-karts and watches all of them. I have a similar seven-year-old that go-karts, that watches everything.
"It's a first time, a few months ago, that he said, what the...
"I said, where did you hear that from? 'From the drivers'. So, you know, I have my conflicts with Mohammed ... I disagree with many of the other things that he came up with. But on that one, I think, you know ... it's pretty rude. For me, I'd be happy to sanction that even more."