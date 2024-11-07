F1 News: Mercedes Teases Valtteri Bottas Return With Cryptic Post
The Mercedes F1 team has dropped a big hint of a potential Valtteri Bottas signing after Sauber announced yesterday that it won't extend his contract beyond the 2024 season. Bottas recently revealed that he was open to returning to Mercedes as a reserve driver if no other full-time racing opportunity came his way.
The final 2025 seat at Sauber, the last open slot in Formula 1, attracted significant interest, including from current driver Valtteri Bottas. However, Sauber ultimately chose F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto over Bottas' extensive F1 experience. Under new leadership with CEO and CTO Mattia Binotto, and ahead of Audi's 2026 takeover, Sauber has confirmed its preference for a driver lineup that balances fresh talent with seasoned experience, as Haas’s Nico Hülkenberg is also set to join the team next year.
The Hinwil outfit’s decision follows a difficult season for Sauber, with Bottas and Zhou Guanyu yet to score points in the 2024 season. A significant factor has been the limited development of the C44 F1 car, which has hindered the drivers from competing effectively within the top ten. Bottas, who joined the team in 2022 under its Alfa Romeo identity, noted that he did not meet the conditions for a contract extension, prompting the team to move forward without him. He stated:
"A situation like this is never easy for anyone but after all the good and in-depth discussions we had in the past weeks, we realised that the conditions to grow this project together were not met," said Bottas following the confirmation of the team's decision.
"These past years with the team have been an incredible journey, full of growth, challenges, and unforgettable moments. I’m grateful for the joint experiences as well as the trust and support I’ve felt every step of the way. Though it’s time to move on, I’ll always carry a piece of this team with me, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for us both.”
As Zhou explores future opportunities, Bottas appears poised for a return to Mercedes, the team he raced with from 2017 to 2022, a possibility he hinted at two weeks ago. Speculation intensified after Mercedes posted a teaser on X, featuring an old image of Bottas in the team’s racing overalls, fueling anticipation of his potential comeback to Brackley.
Bottas had revealed on F1TV that he was open to returning to Mercedes if he didn't secure a full-time racing seat. He said:
“Firstly, my priority is to stay as a race driver. That’s what I want and what I am pushing for with Mattia. But as I don’t have anything signed, we’re in October, I need to look at all of the alternatives including going back to the Mercedes family.
“That is one option and I would consider it. There’s other options as well as well as going back to my priority is being a race driver in F1.”