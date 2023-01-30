Mercedes have teased the W14 on social media ahead of the reveal on 15th February.

The team shared a photo to Instagram of an F1 car under a cover, writing:

"We're getting closer and closer to the 2023 @f1 season..."

The team are looking to put the difficult 2022 season behind them and move forward with the significant developments they were able to make towards the end of the year which saw George Russell take his first F1 win at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

We already know the W14 is going to look similar to the W13 as team principal and CEO Toto Wolff has explained that "it looks the same" but is completely different underneath. The team have also confirmed the W14 will adopt the same zero sidepod design as the W13.

Many fans are calling for the team to go back to the black design that they had on the W12. One fan commented on Twitter when the team announced the reveal date:

"If it's not the black livery, I will be so disappointed"

Another fan suggested turquoise or black instead of the silver. They commented:

"NWA in Car Form. Also, I hope they really consider dropping the Silver BASE Livery. A Black or even this Turquoise Color as the base with Silver and Black Accents would be amazing."

The 2023 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 3rd -5th March with the pre-season testing the week before. The season will consist of a record-breaking 23 races and will feature the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

2022 was the first season since the hybrid era that Mercedes have not won the constructors' championship and will be working to come back to be much more competitive against Red Bull and Ferrari in 2023.