The Miami Grand Prix is set to have some changes for the 2023 F1 season.

The 2022 F1 season saw the introduction of the Miami Grand Prix which inevitably had some initial glitches. However, the circuit management have now confirmed that significant work will be taking place ahead of this years race on 5th -7th May.

Last year, the team paddock hospitality area was squeezed in just outside of the Miami Dolphins football grounds, but will instead be moved onto the pitch. On top of this, there will be tickets available to have a view of inside the paddock.

A 190,000 square foot, three-storey building will also be built as the Paddock Club.

Moving to the actual track, Tilke will be resurfacing the track which managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix, Tom Garfinkel thinks will give the driver's more opportunities to overtake. Garfinkel has spoken about the changes to Motorsport.com, he explained:

“We could have just come back with the race track that we had last year. The goal we set out was to have great racing and a lot of overtaking, side-by-side racing. “The track we had last year, there were parts where there was one line where there should have been a possibility to overtake. We weren't happy with that. “So we're going to go through the investment expense to go ahead and repave it, in an effort to try to get it where the racing is better. It raced well enough, according to the teams and drivers, but we want it to be as good as it possibly can be.”

The track layout has been confirmed to be staying the same. Garfinkel added that he didn't feel they needed to make any changes at this stage. He continued: