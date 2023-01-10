Michael Andretti says the other teams are just "looking at themselves".

Michael Andretti has responded to the less than welcoming reception from the majority of the current F1 teams over their ambitions of joining the grid.

Some of the team principals, such as Mercedes' Toto Wolff, have raised the point that bringing another team on would 'dilute the pot' and so the extra team would need to bring something to the sport.

During an interview with Forbes, Andretti has commented on the team responses saying that they are "not looking at what is best". He explained:

"It's all about money. First, they think they are going to get diluted one-tenth of their prize money, but they also get very greedy thinking we will take all the American sponsors as well. "It's all about greed and looking at themselves and not looking at what is best for the overall growth of the series."

Andretti Autosport initially expressed their interest in joining the grid in 2026 at the Austin Grand Prix but had not partnered up with General Motors at this stage. The teams CEO went on to explain that they now have everything needed to join. He continued:

"We check all the boxes. The only box we didn't have checked when we were working on our entry was, we didn't have an OEM behind us, but now we have GM and Cadillac behind us. They are going to bring a lot to the party to help us get a race car on track. We are very bullish at this moment. "There is still a long way to go, and we are willing to follow every procedure that needs to be done. We are in a good position for it."

The interest from Andretti has been backed by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who posted to Twitter over the weekend that "we should be encouraging prospective F1 entries from global manufacturers like @GM and thoroughbred racers like Andretti and others. Interest from teams in growth markets adds diversity and broadens @F1's appeal."

Andretti also touched on Sulayem's support, saying:

"I'm not surprised. In Formula 1, the owners look out for themselves; not what is best for the series. That is the difference between President Mohammed's position and the team owner's position. President Mohammed is looking out for the future of the sport. "Mohammed gets it. He's a racer and he understand the series needs to have one or two more teams. It is an FIA championship, and it holds most of the cards to get the expression of interest going."

Although the majority of teams have been hesitant to support the move from the American team, Andretti did explain that he has received approval from Alpine and American McLaren CEO Zak Brown.