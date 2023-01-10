Skip to main content

F1 News: Michael Andretti Puts Renault Rumours To Bed While Revealing Engine Plans

Michael Andretti confirms Renault would not provide the engines for Andretti-Cadillac partnership.

Michael Andretti has confirmed the Renault rumours are "not true" and has revealed the future plans for the Andretti-Cadillac partnership if they are successful in their goal of getting on the F1 line-up.

USATSI_5352730_168396005_lowres

During a recent interview with Forbes, the American CEO shot down the recent rumours that Renault would provide the engine for the team if they joined the sport. Speculation started about this when Alpine supported the partnership in their venture. Andretti explained:

“It’s a rumour – it’s not true – Cadillac will be very much involved in the manufacturing of the car.” 

Andretti went on to explain that if they do make it onto the grid then Cadillac will be heavily involved with the engine and they will not have a "badged engine". Although Andretti is hoping for an entry into the sport in 2025, the general consensus is that it is more likely to be 2026, which is when Audi is joining with Sauber. He continued:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"If we get in, in 2025, there won’t be a new engine yet, so we would have to go with a formula that is used now, but in 2026 there are various things we can do with another engine manufacturer. It would not be a badged engine, because there would be intellectual property from Cadillac in that engine, so that is not a badged engine.”

USATSI_10770550_168396005_lowres

The interest is going through the motions with the FIA and F1 and although the move has been backed by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, nothing has been confirmed yet. 

Andretti Autosport has also had support from McLaren CEO Zak Brown, who the American CEO helped with his entry into IndyCar. Andretti explained Brown is willing to do the same in return with his hopeful entry into Formula 1. He said:

“Zak has been a great friend and ally. He gives me advice and is there to help. We help each other. I’ve been helping him a lot when he came to IndyCar racing. It’s a friendship that works both ways.”

USATSI_19031276_168396005_lowres
News

Andretti Thanks Capital Investor For Being The "Backbone" Of Move Into F1 Grid

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_5352730_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Michael Andretti Puts Renault Rumours To Bed While Revealing Engine Plans

By Lydia Mee
SI202211230277
News

Red Bull Chief On Daniel Ricciardo: "Fallen Out Of Love With Formula 1"

By Alex Harrington
SI202211121048_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 Fans Hit Back At Poor Response To Andretti-Cadillac Interest - "Privateer Teams Are Dead"

By Lydia Mee
alphatauri fan livery
News

F1 News: AlphaTauri 2023 Concept Livery Designed By Fan - "Blown It Out Of The Park"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19264985_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen's Insane Sim Racing Set Up Revealed

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_9236609_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Michael Andretti Lashes Out At F1 Teams Amid Controversy

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19282196_168396005_lowres
Rumours

F1 Rumour: Alpine Supports Andretti Entering Sport With Possible Engine Partner Connection

By Lydia Mee