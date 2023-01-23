F1 News: Michael Schumacher Betrayed By Friend for £1Million Payment In Disgusting Violation
F1 legend Michael Schumacher's family have kept extremely private since his horrific skiing accident in December 2013 which left the driver with severe brain injuries. However, it has just been revealed by the Express that a 'close friend' of Schumacher had tried to sell photos of him to the press.
The German driver's wife, Corinna, has been very selective over who visits her husband since the crash in order to keep his condition private. So, the unnamed friend who visited Schumacher in 2016 was clearly considered close. The friend is said to have attempted to sell the photos to European media for £1 million. Thankfully for the family, they were able to stop these from getting out to the media and public.
According to the Express, prosecutors described the act as “violation of his personal range of life” and a breach of his privacy.
The Schumacher family have released a few updates on Michael's condition over the years. Corinna spoke of Michael during the Netflix documentary on the F1 icon. She explained:
“Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength, I find. We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.
"And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. 'Private is private', as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."