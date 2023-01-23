It has been reported a 'close friend' of Schumacher tried to sell photos of him after his horrific accident.

F1 legend Michael Schumacher's family have kept extremely private since his horrific skiing accident in December 2013 which left the driver with severe brain injuries. However, it has just been revealed by the Express that a 'close friend' of Schumacher had tried to sell photos of him to the press.

The German driver's wife, Corinna, has been very selective over who visits her husband since the crash in order to keep his condition private. So, the unnamed friend who visited Schumacher in 2016 was clearly considered close. The friend is said to have attempted to sell the photos to European media for £1 million. Thankfully for the family, they were able to stop these from getting out to the media and public.

According to the Express, prosecutors described the act as “violation of his personal range of life” and a breach of his privacy.

The Schumacher family have released a few updates on Michael's condition over the years. Corinna spoke of Michael during the Netflix documentary on the F1 icon. She explained: