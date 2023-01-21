Skip to main content

F1 News: Michael Schumacher Is The Greatest Driver In History According To Former Driver

Giancarlo Fisichella has reflected on driving against Michael Schumacher.

When it comes to the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time, opinions may vary, but one former F1 driver is convinced that Michael Schumacher holds that title. Giancarlo Fisichella, who raced against Schumacher during his career, recently spoke about the German driver's impact on the sport.

"Michael Schumacher is the greatest driver in history. He rewrote the history of Formula 1," said Fisichella in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Despite not racing on the same team as Schumacher, Fisichella had the opportunity to race against him and shared some memorable moments with him. "We shared so many great moments at races and with the drivers' national team," he said.

Fisichella also spoke about Schumacher's incredible work ethic, saying "Sometimes he would get out of the car or finish a football match and he didn't even seem to have sweated."

The Italian driver also expressed regret that he never had the chance to race alongside Schumacher, and called his skiing accident a "cruel fate." "As a colleague, he was an incredible opponent, and he rewrote the history of Formula 1. It is a cruel fate that someone who as a race so often risked his life is badly injured while skiing," he said.

Schumacher's family has kept private about his condition since the accident, and updates are few and far between. However, it is believed that he is continuing his recovery at their family home in Switzerland, and there have been recent reports that he is still in a coma, though this has not been confirmed.

