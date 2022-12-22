Haas made dropping Mick Schumacher look easy, but the son of the 7-time world champion wasn't quick to keel over as he lined up as a reserve driver for Mercedes. And despite him not having the best start to his Formula 1 career, he still has high hopes.

Wearing the Schumacher name was always going to make the young driver's career more difficult with fans and even the industry comparing him to his father's success, but he's still got bags of confidence in himself and is ready to fight for what he believes is his.

Talking to The Race, Schumacher believes his time simply hasn't come yet:

"I have proven everything necessary to show that I can be quick, not only this year but also my previous years in junior categories. I am a Formula 2 and Formula 3 champion, I think people forget that right now."

He continued:

"I’ve always proved myself in the sense that whatever category I’ve started in, I always got on top of it quite quickly. So I do have a feeling I can get on top of Formula 1 in the sense that I am capable of winning the world championship at the right time, in the right car."

While Haas had a good 2022, it's no secret that the machinery of the team isn't up to the standards of a champion. But with Schumacher's foot wedged nicely into the door of Mercedes, this could be his time to show fans what he can do behind the wheel of a race-winning car.