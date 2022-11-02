F1 News: Mick Schumacher breaks silence on Audi rumours

Mick Schumacher's future in F1 hangs by a thread as Haas remains unwilling to offer him a contract extension for 2023.

Guenther Steiner vocalised his hesitancy in offering Schumacher a new deal during the summer break, and it seems the Haas team principal is still unconvinced by Schumacher's progress.

Team owner Gene Haas vocalised his expectations for Schumacher, outlining more points as a requirement for the 23-year-old to earn a new contract.

Steiner has retracted this criterion since then, but there is still no clarification on Schumacher's prospects with the American squad.

Some have interpreted Steiner's comments as a way to soften criticism against the team if Nico Hulkenberg is eventually chosen to race with the team next season.

There has been widespread criticism of setting points as the minimum for Schumacher to earn a new deal, considering that Haas has only achieved two points with both drivers since the summer break.

This is why some have interpreted Steiner's recent comments as a bad omen for Schumacher's future with Haas, which appears increasingly bleak.

With Audi announcing its takeover of Sauber for 2026, there has been speculation that the German brand could offer Schumacher's F1 career a lifeline.

To be clear, it is highly unlikely that Audi will sign Schumacher in 2026 if he spends the next three seasons out of the sport.

However, it is worth noting that when Audi announced Sauber as its partner for 2026, the intention to acquire a stake in Sauber was also mentioned:

"Audi has selected Sauber as a strategic partner for the project and plans to acquire a stake in the Sauber Group."

If this takes place in the next few months, there is a possibility - however slim - that Audi could influence Sauber's driver lineup in 2024 before the team's official takeover.

Considering that Alfa Romeo announced its partnership with Sauber will end after the 2023 season, Audi could feasibly exert its influence on the team before 2026.

Speaking to f1-insider, Mick Schumacher directly addressed the Audi rumours that have circulated:

"Plan A is the only plan that counts for me at the moment, and that's what I want to pursue.

"Of course, it's nice to hear that such a large group [Audi] is also looking for a German driver. But all that is still a long way off.

"I think it's great that Audi is getting into Formula 1. It is a global company, a German brand.