F1 News: Guenther Steiner says Mick Schumacher "can handle" the pressure

Mick Schumacher continues to wait for guarantees about his F1 future, but the 23-year-old still has the chance to earn a new contract.

Whilst the comments made by team owner Gene Haas certainly increased pressure on Schumacher to perform, there is still time for him to secure those vital points.

In an interview with RTL, team principal Guenther Steiner has explained that Schumacher is in a good state of mind:

"As an athlete, you're always under pressure. He knows what it's about. He has to perform. We're talking about it openly."

"A home advantage is always an advantage. He's in the car, others can't prove how good they are. He can do it.

"It's also lying in his hands and feet to prove what he can do. Logically, that's pressure. Pressure isn't a bad thing because you get an opportunity with pressure.

"I think he can handle it. We went back to Japan on the same plane. He was in a pretty good mood. He knows what it's about. He grew up in a racing family. It's part of his job."

With the final rounds of the season upcoming, Mick Schumacher will be tasked with demonstrating to Gene and Guenther why he is deserving of a new contract.

In the meantime, Schumacher is likely in talks with Williams to see if there is a potential opening.