F1 News: Mick Schumacher Confirmed for Alpine Seat After Esteban Ocon Exit News As German Confirmed For A522 Test
In a significant development, Mick Schumacher has been confirmed to be joining Alpine for a test at Paul Ricard. This move marks a pivotal moment in Schumacher’s career as he attempts to transition from his previous role as a reserve driver for Mercedes and competitor in the World Endurance Championship to a place back on the F1 grid, potentially with the Alpine team after Esteban Ocon's exit at the end of this season.
Following the driver leaving the Enstone outfit, the French racing team has been on the lookout for a capable driver to take over the available seat. Mick Schumacher, having previously raced with Haas and served as a reserve for Mercedes, brings a wealth of experience and a celebrated legacy to Alpine. Schumacher’s upcoming stint is a critical test driving session scheduled at Circuit Paul Ricard the week before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
The upcoming test session is highly strategic. Mick Schumacher will be taking the wheel of the 2022-spec Alpine A522, a current generation machine, which he will want to use to showcase his readiness to compete at the highest levels of motorsport once again. Alongside him, Alpine's reserve Jack Doohan will share driving duties, providing both drivers extensive exposure to the team’s operational dynamics.
Alpine’s statement emphasized the significance of these tests:
"As part of our TPC (testing of previous cars) program, we will test Reserve Driver Jack Doohan, in line with his 2024 schedule, as well as Mick Schumacher as part of his Alpine Endurance project next week at Circuit Paul Ricard. We look forward to continuing to use our Race Support option and the A522 Formula 1 car during our TPC program.”
Looking ahead, Alpine is carefully planning for future competitions. The team is evaluating potential drivers for the 2025 season. Along with Schumacher, Doohan is being considered for a race seat, potentially in 2025. Notably, current driver Pierre Gasly, alongside other contenders like Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz – the latter also in talks with Williams and Sauber/Audi – are in the running for a permanent seat with Alpine.
Alpine Team Principal Bruno Famin commented on the selection process:
"The list looks good and the process is progressing well.”
Mick Schumacher's move to Alpine is not just a step back into F1 racing but a continuation of a storied legacy. His involvement in endurance racing and his role at Alpine echoes the career paths taken by motorsport legends, including that of his father, Michael Schumacher, a seven-time world champion. This alignment highlights Mick’s adaptability and commitment to carving out his unique identity in motorsport, leveraging both his heritage and his personal achievements.