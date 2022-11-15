F1 News: Mick Schumacher in contention for Mercedes reserve role

Mick Schumacher is being considered by Mercedes as a potential reserve driver in 2023, as Schumacher's future with Haas appears over.

The 23-year-old has spent much of the season fighting to earn a contract extension with Haas, who have evaluated his performances throughout the year.

Guenther Steiner is yet to announce Haas's official driver lineup for next year, but several reports have indicated that Hulkenberg has been selected.

An announcement is expected on Wednesday, which would end Schumacher's chances of competing on the F1 grid in 2023 as a full-time driver.

Whilst this is an obvious setback for the youngster, options are still available to keep his chances of returning to the grid alive.

Schumacher is a young driver who will have teams interested in his services in various capacities.

Aside from his speed, the marketing and sponsorship opportunities that he offers will improve his prospects of fighting for a return to Formula 1.

As quoted by BILD, Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes would not dismiss Mick Schumacher as a candidate to join the team as a reserve:

"I make no secret of the fact that the Schumacher family belongs to Mercedes and that we appreciate Mick very much."

Though this quote is far from confirmation of Schumacher's place, it undoubtedly provides a lifeline for 2023.

Wolff's comments are not isolated, either, with several reports suggesting that Schumacher is in talks with multiple teams about reserve driver duties.

Considering that the 23-year-old has spent the last two years in Formula 1, it seems logical that his experience will be useful for any team without a confirmed third driver.

Daniel Ricciardo is also in the market for a similar role in 2023, so Schumacher's chances at Mercedes might depend on where the 8-time race winner signs for next season.

Regardless, Mick will almost certainly find a route to remain active in the paddock.