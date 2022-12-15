F1 News: Mick Schumacher joins Mercedes as reserve driver for 2023

Mick Schumacher has joined Mercedes as a reserve driver for the 2023 season, following weeks and months of speculation about this partnership.

Haas F1's decision to replace Schumacher with Nico Hulkenberg left the youngster without a seat on the 2023 grid, forcing him to search for alternatives in the paddock.

Whilst Schumacher cannot guarantee his return to Formula 1, the 23-year-old has spoken openly about his confidence that he can eventually earn a new contract.

Toto Wolff has been highly complimentary of Schumacher in recent months, expressing his desire to add the youngster to the team's roster ahead of next season.

This contract will allow the former Haas driver to stay active within the paddock and explore other opportunities in Formula 1.

Mick Schumacher on his Mercedes deal:

"I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment.

"I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me.

"F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team.

Toto Wolff:

"Mick is a talented young driver, and we’re delighted to have him join the Team. He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver.

"These are all important qualities, and we’re excited for him to help us develop the W14.