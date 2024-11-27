F1 News: Mick Schumacher Linked To Formula 1 Return In 2026
Mick Schumacher, who raced for the American F1 outfit Haas until 2022, has been linked to Formula 1's new eleventh team Cadillac, headed by General Motors, which joins the grid in 2026. Mick has been trying to secure a full-time seat in the premier class, especially for the 2025 season, but none of the deals went his way.
After parting ways with Haas, Mick took on the role of Mercedes' Formula 1 reserve driver for the 2023 and 2024 seasons while simultaneously competing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with Alpine this year, where he secured a podium finish. The season also saw him in talks with Sauber for one of the last remaining seats in Formula 1. However, the team ultimately signed F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto, who will partner with Nico Hulkenberg next year. In 2026, Sauber will be taken over by Audi, marking a new chapter for the team.
The Formula 1 landscape is set for a major transformation as General Motors, through its Cadillac brand, has been provisionally approved to join the grid in 2026. This milestone marks a significant step forward not only for the automotive powerhouse but also for the growth and recognition of American motorsport on the global stage.
Mick's uncle and former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has revealed that Mick securing a drive with Cadillac could be a possibility, although there are high chances that the team will consider an American driver as its first option. Speaking to Sky Germany on two new spots that will open up to potential drivers in 2026, Ralf said:
"I’m pretty sure they’ll rely on American talent.
"On the other hand, it’s fair to say that the IndyCar level is not the Formula 1 level. We’ve seen that in numerous test drives.
“But that doesn’t mean that there’s some super talent lurking there that no one has found yet."
When asked if Mick holds a chance to secure a spot in the new team, the former driver said:
"I’m assuming that they’ll get a known name to give them a starting point.
"You’re starting from scratch with everything and that’s going to be damn difficult. That’s why you have to have someone who you know can do it and who you can rely on.
“It will of course take some time, but General Motors is a huge corporation and whatever they tackle will work in the end.
"Then we will have 11 teams and I am looking forward to it because there will be another one and, above all, two places for new, young drivers. We know how difficult that is with 20 cars, now we have ten per cent more at our disposal."