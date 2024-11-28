F1 News: Mick Schumacher Mercedes Exit Confirmed Amid Valtteri Bottas Signing Rumors
Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher has announced his departure from the team following the 2024 season. He joined the Brackley outfit in 2023, after ending his full-time racing journey with Haas in 2022. The announcement comes amid former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas's ongoing discussions with team principal Toto Wolff, who hinted that his return to the 'Mercedes family' was imminent.
The German reserve driver's departure could open the door for Bottas to make his return to the team for a similar role after the 2024 season, as he completes his final year with Sauber alongside Zhou Guanyu. With Audi's full takeover set for 2026, the team will feature a revamped driver lineup next year, pairing Haas veteran Nico Hulkenberg with F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto.
Schumacher contributed greatly to Mercedes' simulator work and is also one of Alpine's full-time World Endurance Championship drivers. While his next step in racing is yet to be known, the 25-year-old revealed that he wants to focus "100% on racing." He said:
"I am grateful to Toto and the entire Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team for the insight I have gained over these two years.
"They have undoubtedly made me a more experienced racing driver because I have got to know the engineering side better. But watching these cars race and not sitting in the cockpit myself is tough.
"I want to get back to focusing 100% on racing. I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport. Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love."
Wolff appreciated Schumacher for his efforts as a reserve driver, and encouraged him to pursue his "next challenge." He added:
"Mick's hard work, diligence, and determination in his role as reserve driver has been vital for the team over the past two years.
"From his work in the simulator, testing of various cars, and being part of the trackside team, we couldn't have asked for any more from him. From day one, he fitted into the team with ease and has become an incredibly well-liked colleague for everyone at Brackley and Brixworth.
"However, Mick is first and foremost a racing driver. We have seen from both his time in F1, and this year with his performances in the World Endurance Championship, that he is a racer of an incredibly high calibre and one that deserves to be competing in the very best championships.
"As he moves on to his next challenge, I would like to thank Mick personally for his contribution to our team and we all wish him the very best in his future endeavours."