Skip to main content
F1 News: Mick Schumacher releases emotional statement after Haas exit

F1 News: Mick Schumacher releases emotional statement after Haas exit

Mick Schumacher intends to make an F1 comeback.

Mick Schumacher intends to make an F1 comeback.

Mick Schumacher has released a powerful statement following the announcement of his replacement at Haas F1 Team. 

After months of fighting to earn a contract extension, Schumacher finds himself without a seat on the 2023 F1 grid. 

The 23-year-old has shown reasonable improvement this year, significantly reducing the errors which defined his sub-par start to the season. 

Despite this progress, Schumacher's pace has not earned him a new contract with Haas, who now place their faith in Nico Hulkenberg to maximise their potential next season. 

Schumacher's career has taken a significant hit, but the youngster has made clear that he is fully confident of making a return to the sport:

"This is going to be my last race with Haas F1 Team. 

"I don't want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract.

canada mick
Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas F1 and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity. 

"Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally.

"And especially when things got difficult, I realised how much I love this sport. 

"It was at times bumpy, but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula 1.

"The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger. 

"My fire burns for Formula 1, and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid."

Schumacher's next step is likely to become a reserve driver, keeping his skills sharp and staying active in the paddock.

The driver market next year will inevitably feature some surprises and changes, so it will be crucial to capitalise on any vacancies that present themselves. 

Earning an F1 contract is notably more difficult for drivers on the sidelines than those competing on the grid and capable of producing results. 

Despite this, it would be premature to suggest that Schumacher's abilities - alongside his commercial value - will not attract interest in the next twelve months.

Mick garage
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher releases emotional statement after Haas exit

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
nico huulkenberg
News

F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg joins Haas F1 Team

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mick garagee
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher will leave Haas at the end of 2022

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mclaren livery
News

F1 News: McLaren Comes Under Fire Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Lydia Mee
M343560
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Willing To Sacrifice Record For Mercedes Team At Abu Dhabi GP

By Lydia Mee
vettel seb
News

F1 News: Aston Martin won't have any number one driver in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202205290598_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Former F1 Driver Questions Max Verstappen's Future

By Lydia Mee
SI202211121061
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen's Mother Throws Hate At Sergio Perez After Brazil GP Fight

By Alex Harrington