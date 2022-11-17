F1 News: Mick Schumacher releases emotional statement after Haas exit

Mick Schumacher has released a powerful statement following the announcement of his replacement at Haas F1 Team.

After months of fighting to earn a contract extension, Schumacher finds himself without a seat on the 2023 F1 grid.

The 23-year-old has shown reasonable improvement this year, significantly reducing the errors which defined his sub-par start to the season.

Despite this progress, Schumacher's pace has not earned him a new contract with Haas, who now place their faith in Nico Hulkenberg to maximise their potential next season.

Schumacher's career has taken a significant hit, but the youngster has made clear that he is fully confident of making a return to the sport:

"This is going to be my last race with Haas F1 Team.

"I don't want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract.

"Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas F1 and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity.

"Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally.

"And especially when things got difficult, I realised how much I love this sport.

"It was at times bumpy, but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula 1.

"The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger.

"My fire burns for Formula 1, and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid."

Schumacher's next step is likely to become a reserve driver, keeping his skills sharp and staying active in the paddock.

The driver market next year will inevitably feature some surprises and changes, so it will be crucial to capitalise on any vacancies that present themselves.

Earning an F1 contract is notably more difficult for drivers on the sidelines than those competing on the grid and capable of producing results.

Despite this, it would be premature to suggest that Schumacher's abilities - alongside his commercial value - will not attract interest in the next twelve months.