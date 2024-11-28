F1 News: Mick Schumacher Reveals Full-Time 2025 Racing Contract And Shock Mercedes Exit
Mick Schumacher has announced his departure from Mercedes as a reserve driver to dedicate himself to full-time racing. While his future plans remained under wraps, the 25-year-old confirmed via social media platform X that he will remain involved in Alpine's World Endurance Championship program, a project he joined this year.
Schumacher's full-time Formula 1 career came to an end after racing for Haas in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, he joined Mercedes as a reserve driver while remaining vigilant for potential racing opportunities on the F1 grid, a path he was determined to pursue.
This season, several opportunities arose for Schumacher in Formula 1, including potential 2025 seats at Sauber, Alpine, Haas, Mercedes, and Williams. However, he was unable to secure a deal with any of these teams. Meanwhile, he also signed with Alpine to become one of its drivers in the WEC class, which will remain his primary focus in 2025. Revealing on X, he said:
"I am delighted to announce that I will continue to be part of the Alpine Endurance adventure. We had a great first year together, and I am determined to help ensure that the performance of the program is even better in the second year. We have defined a few points where we want to attack, so I'm really looking forward to my second endurance season."
Alpine Racing also confirmed Schumacher as part of its full-time driver lineup for the 2025 season alongside Charles Milesi, Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg, Jules Gounon, and Frenchman Frédéric.
Ending his two-year journey with Mercedes, Schumacher said in a statement:
"I am grateful to Toto and the entire Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team for the insight I have gained over these two years.
"They have undoubtedly made me a more experienced racing driver because I have got to know the engineering side better. But watching these cars race and not sitting in the cockpit myself is tough.
"I want to get back to focusing 100% on racing. I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport. Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love."
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added:
"Mick's hard work, diligence, and determination in his role as reserve driver has been vital for the team over the past two years.
"From his work in the simulator, testing of various cars, and being part of the trackside team, we couldn't have asked for any more from him. From day one, he fitted into the team with ease and has become an incredibly well-liked colleague for everyone at Brackley and Brixworth.
"However, Mick is first and foremost a racing driver. We have seen from both his time in F1, and this year with his performances in the World Endurance Championship, that he is a racer of an incredibly high calibre and one that deserves to be competing in the very best championships.
"As he moves on to his next challenge, I would like to thank Mick personally for his contribution to our team and we all wish him the very best in his future endeavours."