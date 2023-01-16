Former Haas driver Mick Schumacher has shared another photo of him with his father, Michael, on social media and the F1 community is going wild for it.

The Schumacher family have kept extremely private after the F1 legend's horrific skiing accident in December 2013 which left him with severs brain injuries.

F1 fans have been sharing emotional messages after Mick changed his profile photo on social media to one of him and his dad when he was a young boy.

Whilst the majority of fans reacted to the post with various different crying GIFs, one person wrote:

"Your father is a hero and inspiration to so many people, I wish him the best of health."

Another fan commented:

"my best wishes to the G.O.A.T. hope he gets better soon"

Things really do start to get emotional in the comments with another fan writing:

"Sending love Mick, I’m sure you miss very much what once was"

Netflix released a documentary called 'Schumacher' last year about the F1 icon and it featured Mick speaking for the first time publicly about his famous father. He said that his father was still present, but "to a lesser extent" and that he "would give up everything" to get the fully-healthy version of him back. Mick continued:

“I think dad and me, we would understand each other in a different way now."

Mick recently signed with Mercedes as a reserve driver for 2023 after he lost his permanent seat with Haas after the end of the 2022 season. Nico Hulkenberg is set to take Schumacher's place on the American team.

Michael is considered one of the greatest F1 driver's of all time. He holds the record of championship wins tied with Lewis Hamilton, with seven each. As well as that, he has achieved 91 race wins, 155 podium finishes, 68 pole positions, and 77 fastest laps.