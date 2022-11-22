F1 News: Mick Schumacher teases F1 return amidst interest from "a great deal of teams"

Skip to main content
Mick Schumacher has revealed that several options are available to him in the F1 paddock, explaining his confidence in returning to the grid.

Schumacher is now a free agent in the driver market after losing his seat with Haas F1 to Nico Hulkenberg ahead of the 2023 season. 

Despite showing reasonable improvement throughout the year, Haas was clearly unconvinced about Schumacher's ability to move the team forward. 

Hulkenberg's arrival is evidently a blow for Mick Schumacher's aspirations in F1, but the youngster remains confident that a comeback is well within his reach. 

As quoted by racefans, the 23-year-old revealed there is already interest in his services.

"I've shown my pace, and I know that a lot of people in the paddock are happy about how I've developed.

"So I'm sure that I'll be able to talk to a great deal of teams."

schumacher ice cold

There have been intensifying rumours linking Mick Schumacher to a Mercedes seat, which recent comments made by Toto Wolff have only fueled. 

The Mercedes team principal has mentioned Schumacher as a candidate to join the team in a reserve role. 

Whilst nothing is confirmed, Schumacher is clearly optimistic about his value in the market:

"My dad did the switch from Ferrari to Mercedes. I don't see a reason why not."

F1's driver market is both intense and unpredictable, so there will likely be changes in the complexion of the grid as next year develops. 

Schumacher has good connections in the paddock that will serve him well in his efforts to make an F1 return. 

There are several drivers whose contracts expire at the end of 2023, and these are seats that will present themselves as the most obvious targets. 

In any case, Schumacher is likely to become a reserve driver next season as he searches for the most realistic path for a comeback in 2024. 

