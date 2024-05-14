F1 News: Mick Schumacher Tests Mercedes W13 at Silverstone Alongside Kimi Antonelli
Mick Schumacher recently conducted a test session with Mercedes at Silverstone, focusing on car development rather than competitive lap times, ending rumors of the driver being pitted against Kimi Antonelli. The test aimed to explore various setups in a bid to address poor tire performance, something both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell complained about at the Miami Grand Prix.
Mick Schumacher got behind the wheel of a Mercedes W13 at Silverstone, diving into a meticulous testing regime for the Brackley squad. The young German, who managed ten stints and a distance of 350 kilometers, took home important data for the team for use in the upcoming European leg of the season, and it was reported that engineers on site were happy with the work the son of the 7-time champion had carried out.
This session, originally labelled as a "shoot-out" against the young Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli by some media, was not that. While the 17-year-old did later test with soft tyres and a low amount of fuel, this wasn't to accommodate a direct comparison between the two drivers. Lap times from both drivers have not been disclosed.
The path ahead for Schumacher within Mercedes paints a complex picture. While team principal Toto Wolff has directly communicated to the reserve driver that a primary racing role in Mercedes’ immediate future might be off the table, his ongoing contributions in developmental and supportive capacities continue to be invaluable. This places Schumacher in a different trajectory compared to Mercedes-managed talents like George Russell or even Esteban Ocon.