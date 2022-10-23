Skip to main content
F1 News: Mick Schumacher - "The potential was a lot higher" in America qualifying

It was a difficult qualifying for Mick Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher is arguably the driver under the most pressure to perform in F1, given that his future with Haas is very uncertain.

The 23-year-old will be fighting for his career in these last four rounds, with Gene Haas outlining that Schumacher needs to score points to earn a contract extension with the team. 

Mechanical issues limited Schumacher's FP3 running, and a spin in his final Q1 attempt ruined any chances of the youngster progressing into the next stage of qualifying. 

Looking to salvage something from this weekend tomorrow, Schumacher gave his thoughts post-qualifying:

"Yeah, the pace looked alright. I think we had a car for sure to go to Q2 - maybe potentially even Q3. 

"It's very unfortunate that we haven't been able to show that. The spin itself, it's obviously very windy out there, it's bumpy, those cars are obviously very on the edge everywhere. 

schumacher america

"It was unfortunate that it happened in turn one because you don't really know what the potential was, I'm sure - just in terms of a gut feeling - the potential was a lot higher. 

"I didn't drive much in FP3; yeah, we'll look at what happened in the FP3 session from Kevin and hopefully, we'll be able to learn and put a car together which should suit us.

"And hopefully, it gives us the potential to go forwards and fight for points."

schumacher americaa
