F1 News: Mick Schumacher's heavily anticipated 2023 destination

Mick Schumacher is intent on returning to Formula 1 as a full-time driver, but in the meantime, he will be forced to evaluate alternatives for 2023.

The 23-year-old's career has inevitably been derailed by Haas's decision to replace him, with Schumacher unable to convince the American squad to offer him an extension.

He now faces the challenge of capitalising on any opportunities that present themselves next year to maximise his chances of a 2024 comeback.

Schumacher is unlikely to race in any category outside of Formula 1 next season, but is expected to become a reserve driver and stay active within the paddock.

A reserve driver role will allow Schumacher to capitalise on any openings across the grid next season.

This will also allow him to stay sharp by working with the 2023 cars (likely in a simulator capacity) and stay familiar with the characteristics of the ever-evolving F1 machines.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has already expressed interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver for next season.

Wolff described Schumacher as a "good fit" for Mercedes, explaining that he is open to entering negotiations over the winter period.

Aside from his experience from racing in F1 (making Schumacher more than qualified to fulfil the duties of a reserve), the Brackley-based squad will surely be eager to add a German driver to its all-British roster.

Daniel Ricciardo's newly signed contract with Red Bull means that Schumacher is now the biggest name on the market, looking at potential reserve roles ahead of 2023.

There is also an outside chance (though it must be stressed this is relatively unlikely) that Alpine shows interest in signing the former Haas driver.

Esteban Ocon named Mick Schumacher as his ideal replacement for Alonso earlier in the season, so the 23-year-old can certainly work well within the French squad.

Otmar Szafnauer also revealed that Alpine was considering Schumacher as a potential replacement for Alonso in August, although it remains unclear how highly Schumacher ranked on the team's extensive shortlist.

In any case, Schumacher seems almost sure to sign with an F1 team in a secondary capacity for next year.