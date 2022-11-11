F1 News: Mick Schumacher's Mercedes safety net

Mick Schumacher's future with Haas is the last puzzle remaining for the 2023 grid, as the 23-year-old continues to wait for a decision.

Guenther Steiner revealed in June that Schumacher's performances would be evaluated before offering a new contract, and it seems this assessment is still ongoing.

With just two rounds left in the season, many have questioned why Haas remains so hesitant to choose between Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg, who is considered the free agent most likely to join the team.

Irrespective of why Haas's 2023 announcement is yet to arrive, Mick Schumacher is evaluating his next steps if a new contract with Haas is not agreed upon.

There are no seats left outside of Haas for next season, so a failure to earn an extension with the American squad will see him out of F1 next year.

With that said, Schumacher still has options to maintain his activity in the paddock and establish new connections with teams.

A report from AMuS suggests that Schumacher is Mercedes' preferred option for a reserve driver if Daniel Ricciardo is unavailable.

Mick is also in contention for a reserve role at Alpine, meaning the end of his time with Haas does not spell the end of his career.

It would be a stretch to assume that Schumacher will assuredly return to the F1 grid if Haas doesn't offer him a new deal, but he will certainly re-appear as an option for 2024 if this is the case.