F1 News: Monaco Grand Prix Predicts Rain-Soaked Qualifying
The upcoming Monaco Grand Prix weekend has a high possibility of rain during the Qualifying session on Saturday.
The legendary Monaco Grand Prix street circuit is famously difficult to perform overtakes on with its tight and twisty corners. This puts even more pressure on the drivers to get the most out of the Qualifying session. With the predicted rain, fans could expect an exciting Saturday ahead of the Grand Prix on Sunday.
For the most part, the weekend should be fairly warm but manageable with Weather.com reporting temperatures around the 20 to 22 degrees Celsius mark with humidity from 69-75%.
What is the weather forecast for the Monaco Grand Prix?
Friday: Free Practice 1 & 2
The first two free practice sessions will see a high of 20 degrees Celsius with 34% chance of rain. The teams and drivers will have to deal with a high humidity of 75% and south-easterly winds between 5 and 10 mph.
The chance of rain reduces to 24% overnight.
Saturday: Free Practice 3 & Qualifying
Saturday, which will comprise of the third and final free practice session followed by Qualifying, will be similar to Friday with a high of 20 degrees but the chance of rain increases to 45-50%. The humidity will be slightly lower at 72% with south-easterly 8mph winds.
Sunday: Grand Prix
Current forecasts suggest a significant drop in rain to just a 9% chance of rain during Sunday’s race. Temperatures are set to reach a high of 22 degrees with south-easterly 8 mph winds and a humidity of 69%.