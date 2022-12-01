An F1 fan has taken to Twitter to joke that Monster Energy are now sponsoring Max Verstappen and it is safe to say it has caused absolute chaos on the social media platform.

Monster Energy has a multi-year partnership with Mercedes as well as signing a deal with Lewis Hamilton individually back in 2017. One of Hamilton's more recent rivals is Max Verstappen who drives for Red Bull, Monster Engergy's biggest rival. So, you can see why this caused a stir.

Making it out like it is real, the user @Izhiop wrote:

"Monster started sponsoring Max Verstappen?? Look what I found at the store..."

Fans were quick to go wild in the comments before taking a closer look at the photo which they have clearly photoshopped, adding 'Super Max' on to the bottom and 'Max Verstappen' onto the top. What isn't as clear is whether the 'Max Verstappen orange' can is real or if that is photoshopped as well.

One fan wrote in the comments:

"Explain whilst i cry into my Kleenex lmao"

Another fan commented thinking it wasn't a big deal as Red Bull sponsor Hamilton's Team X44 which is part of the all-electric rallying series, Extreme E. @Savyoooooo wrote:

"So what … Redbull is a sponsor for lewis’ @TeamX44 …dude they’re advertising…" [sic]

Another fan wrote:

"ditching loois hammy for Max Verstappen" [sic]

Whilst another saw through the photoshop and wrote in response to Monster Energy being tagged in the thread. They were clearly loving the fact that others thought it was real:

"People thinking this is real"

Confirming that it is indeed fake, @Izhiop posted another photo and wrote:

"I changed the bottom a bit, is this better??"

Although the chaos makes for fun reading, it is highly unlikey Monster are going to be sponsoring Max Verstappen any time soon, if ever.