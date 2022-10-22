More Details On Lewis Hamilton's TV Career Emerge As Brad Pitt Joins Austin Grand Prix

7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has joined Brad Pitt at the Austin Grand Prix to talk about the upcoming film that's confirmed to involve the Mercedes driver.

According to reports, Hamilton will be producing the film, which will eventually be released on Apple TV. Brad Pitt has also been confirmed as the leading man with him taking the role of a racing driver who returns from retirement to give a young racer mentorship to rise through the ranks of the grid.

More interestingly is the fact the budget of this movie mirrors the budget cap that race teams have to stick to during a racing season: $140 million (£125 million). I'm unsure as to whether this is purposeful, but it's one hell of a coincidence.

Thursday evening saw Hamilton and Pitt, as well as Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, get together to - I assume - talk about the film while eating at the Eddie V’s Prime Seafood Restaurant in downtown Austin. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also joined them, as well as Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei.

Alongside them sat Joseph Kosinski, director of the upcoming film, as well as Hamilton's father Anthony, and Linda, his stepmother.

A photo existed that confirmed this meeting, but it was since taken down from where it was published on Twitter.

The following Friday, Pitt was seen talking to a number of team principals where he was able to gain more information on the goings on of the sport.

If this wasn't enough, it's also being reported that Apple owns the rights to a documentary that follows Hamilton's F1 career, with McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo also being involved with this as executive producer. ABC Signature, Temple Hill, and Lionsgate TV are also joining the project, and with backing from Disney, it will be released to Hulu.

As I write, FP3 of the Austin GP is coming to an end and we're seeing some messy laps from drivers such as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. More to come on F1Briefings later today.