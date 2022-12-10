F1 News: NBA Star sends fans into a frenzy with Alonso 'El Plan' T-Shirt

The NBA's Memphis Grizzlies recently uploaded a video on social media that generated a huge amount of conversation amongst F1 fans - especially supporters of Fernando Alonso.

Santi Aldama is a Spanish basketball player who joined the NBA just last season and has established himself as an important part of the Grizzlies roster.

Fernando Alonso's influence is significant throughout the F1 world, but especially amongst the Spanish community.

Alonso's return to the sport in 2021 was the cause of huge celebration and anticipation, eventually leading to the development of 'El Plan' as a well-established meme.

This was especially prevalent in Spain, where the hopes of the Double World Champion reaching his former success with Alpine were the strongest.

A perfect example of 'El Plan' and its growth online was shown by the Memphis Grizzlies on social media yesterday, showing Santi Aldama wearing his F1-themed merchandise.

The 2022 season, in many ways, marked the end of 'El Plan' and the romanticism about Alonso's return to his former team.

Alonso will join Aston Martin next season after negotiations about a contract extension with the French squad collapsed over the summer.

It would be overly optimistic to suggest that championship success - or even race wins - is a realistic expectation for next year.

With that said, the 41-year-old has shown an unwavering resolve and determination to compete at the front of the grid with the British team.

At least for now, the success of 'El Plan' is inconclusive as it enters its next phase.