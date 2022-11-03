Skip to main content
F1 News: Nicholas Latifi sends fans into frenzy by revealing "most obvious" path to continue racing

Nicholas Latifi has several options.

Nicholas Latifi has spoken about some of his options to continue racing in 2023, with the Canadian revealing a wide range of possibilities. 

Latifi's F1 career will conclude this season after a three-year stint with Williams. 

Despite being offered a mid-season lifeline by Williams CEO Jost Capito, Latifi could not perform at the required level to earn a contract extension.

That said, Latifi has shown occasional glimpses of pace, including his impressive P9 finish amidst the treacherous conditions of Suzuka. 

Another advantage the 27-year-old enjoys is significant financial support, which is always a helpful asset in racing. 

Speaking in the Beyond The Grid podcast, Latifi discussed the next chapter in his career:

"At the moment, I'm keeping all the options open and kind of just evaluating all the options. 

"I think it's clear that the most obvious route - what seems most obvious route to fans and people from the outside - is making the switch to IndyCar. 

"It's still Formula cars, it's obviously extremely top-level racing. It's a very exciting series, I can say - personally - it's the series I enjoy watching most outside of F1...

"But there are also other avenues as well. I haven't committed to anything...

"I haven't decided on anything yet, there are options in different categories and whatnot...

Latifi also explained that he is unlikely to become a reserve driver next season and will instead focus on categories beyond F1:

"I think the only way I would consider a third driver role is if I saw a realistic way to return to the grid in Formula 1. 

"Speaking bluntly and honestly, I don't see that to be the case...

"Just to be a reserve driver, without any clear path of making a return, it's probably not something I would want to do. 

"Let's say being a reserve driver is not what I see as my long-term career. 

"At the same time, if I can't find something that's suitable for me next year - that might potentially mean taking a year off...

"It's still kind of undecided, keeping the options open."

