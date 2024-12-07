F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg Celebrates P4 Start For Abu Dhabi GP As He Out-Qualifies Sergio Perez
Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg secured fourth place on the grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, beating out the competition, including Red Bull's Sergio Perez.
Despite his extensive career, the German driver has yet to clinch a podium finish, which makes his fourth-place start at the Yas Marina Circuit an essential milestone. Reflecting on his strong start during a post-qualifying interview with Sky Sports F1, Hulkenberg explained:
"I had a good feeling from P1 yesterday and had a good idea that top 10 was definitely possible this weekend. But that good? No, I did not expect.
"So many of the top dogs are struggling a little bit but the car has been good, we have been good on the execution side, so a very good qualy for us.
"We have shown all year that it's not the qualy car anymore, that we are good on Sundays too, so I think there's all to play for tomorrow.
"It's obviously going to be a challenge. There are a bunch of very similar-paced cars behind us and obviously a few faster ones with Max and Checo and the Ferrari [Leclerc], so I expect a challenging tough race."
However, this remarkable achievement is shadowed by a potential setback. Hulkenberg is under review by the stewards for "failing to follow the race director's instructions." This could either be for overtaking on the pit-lane exit road or another occasion when he stopped completely on the pit-lane exit road.
Hulkenberg's Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen had a very different experience in the Qualifying session. The Danish driver will start the final race of the season from fifteenth on the grid, although this could change once the penalties are applied.
Haas remains positive about the race tomorrow, posting:
"We're all set for the season finale.
"A huge Qualifying from Nico, as a frustrated Kevin will battle from P15 tomorrow."
2024 Abu Dhabi Qualifying Results
(Not including penalties- 10 places for Charles Leclerc, 5 places for both Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon, and Nico Hulkenberg is under review)
1. Lando Norris, McLaren
2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
4. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
7. George Russell, Mercedes
8. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
10. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
11. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB
12. Liam Lawson, VCARB
13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
14. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
15. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
16. Alex Albon, Williams
17. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
18. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
19. Franco Colapinto, Williams
20. Jack Doohan, Alpine