F1 News: Nico Hülkenberg Could Have Continued Monaco Grand Prix - This Is How

Following a first-lap crash at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg believed he could continue despite damages, but was instructed to exit the race.

Nov 15, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Haas F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany speaks during media availabilities at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg was forced to retire early from the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix after a collision that involved his teammate Kevin Magnussen and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. The incident occurred just after the race start on the famous Beau Rivage street, turning what could have been a routine race into a critical examination of Formula 1's safety.

The crash, resulting from an aggressive come together by Perez and Magnussen, left debris scattered across the narrow track, presenting immediate dangers that demanded a quick clearing operation under a red flag. While Hülkenberg's car sustained visually minor damages, track marshals at the scene decided the vehicle could not continue, contrasting with Hülkenberg's own assessment of his machinery.

As Perez and Magnussen's cars were towed away, attention focused on the condition of Hülkenberg's vehicle. The German driver felt that the damages were minimal, with damage only to the front wing and a rear tire. He communicated this to his engineer, via the Sky Sports F1 broadcast:

"I think it's just the front wing and rear tire. I don't have any suspension damage or anything like that. I think we can continue under the red light."

"Okay, let's see if we can get the car back somehow," his engineer Gary Gannon answered.

Despite his assessment, the marshals signaled Hülkenberg to abandon his car, leading to his compliance with the directive, "Okay, I have to get out."

From a technical perspective, the damages reported were indeed minor, and Haas had hoped to replicate Carlos Sainz and Ferrari's strategy from the same race where he managed to pit for repairs and rejoin the race. This incident, however, ended with Hülkenberg watching the remainder of the Grand Prix from the sidelines, sparking discussions about whether the right call was made.

