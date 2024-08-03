F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg Lauds 'Positive' Audi Developments - 'Very Much Involved'
Amid recent managerial shifts within the Sauber F1 team, which is set for an Audi takeover in 2026, the German team's first driver, Nico Hulkenberg, has lauded the manufacturer’s involvement in the project. He highlighted that the ongoing changes underscore Audi’s commitment to the F1 venture, which he views as a promising and encouraging development.
Hulkenberg, who drives for Haas currently, will transition to Sauber/Audi next season under the leadership of Jonathan Wheatley, who ends his 18-year term with Red Bull as sporting director at the end of the current season.
Speaking to the media, Hulkenberg said:
“I think it shows that the CEO of Audi and that everyone is looking, they’re aware, they are involved.
“The fact that they take action means that they’re very much involved and invested in it, and hands-on. And that’s, I think, good and positive news.”
Audi has been building the foundation for the team on which it can base its operations. It recently announced a dual management structure under Wheatley and Mattia Binotto, the former Ferrari team principal, who will perform the roles of CTO and COO after the summer break. The duo will directly report to Audi CEO Gernot Dollner, in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG.
Revealing the details of the dual management structure, Dollner said in an official statement:
“The decision in favor of a dual management team is part of the realignment of the control structure of the future factory team in the context of the full takeover of all shares in the Sauber Group by Audi.
“I am delighted that we have been able to gain Jonathan Wheatley as Team Principal for our future Formula 1 team.
“Jonathan has played a major part in many Formula 1 race victories and world championship titles in his Formula 1 career so far, and has extensive experience in the paddock. He is a very valuable addition to our team.
“With the appointment of Jonathan and Mattia we have taken a decisive step towards our entry into Formula 1.
“I am convinced that with the two of them, we have been able to combine an extremely high level of competence for Audi.
“Their experience and their ability will help us to get a foothold quickly in the tough competitive world of Formula 1.”
However, Hulkenberg has not been kept "in a loop" regarding the developments happening at Sauber, considering that he still races for rival team Haas until the end of this year. He added:
“No, no, I can't be [remain updated], it would be wrong and a conflict of interest.
“I'm fully invested in this season still with Haas and fully committed. So I'm not in a loop.”