F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg provides update on Haas F1 negotiations

Nico Hulkenberg remains firmly in contention to join Haas next season, with news of Vandoorne joining Aston Martin intensifying links between Hulkenberg and the American squad.

Having filled in for Sebastian Vettel at the start of the year, Hulkenberg's time with Aston Martin as reserve driver seems over.

The Silverstone-based squad has announced that Stoffel Vandoorne will work alongside Felipe Drugovich as a test and reserve driver ahead of 2023.

Considering the rumours that Hulkenberg could join Haas F1 next year, Vandoorne's move to Aston Martin might suggest the 35-year-old is closer to securing a seat on the 2023 grid.

There is no guarantee of this, but Aston Martin seems unlikely to replace Hulkenberg without an explanation.

Ahead of the American GP, Guenther Steiner and Gene Haas explained that points will be essential for Mick Schumacher to secure an extension with the team.

Despite a near-miss in COTA, Schumacher has failed to reach the points outlined by Steiner and Gene as the minimum requirement for a new contract.

Haas's VF-22 has objectively dropped in competitiveness in the second half of the year, with Magnussen's points in America being his first since Austria.

Regardless, Schumacher's errors early in the season proved costly for the American team. Opportunities for points were missed, and significant damage costs accumulated due to his crashes.

Schumacher has made objective improvement since then, but this has not been enough to convince Haas that he deserves to continue with the team next season.

Speaking with Servus TV (as quoted by sportsmole] Hulkenberg provided an update on his talks with Haas:

"So far, I can't say anything specific. In the end, I don't make the decision.

"Negotiations are ongoing, and I am relatively optimistic about the progress. You need to be patient with these decisions."

Nico Hulkenberg's career consists of several impressive campaigns in the midfield, often finishing the season as best of the rest whilst racing with the likes of Renault and Force India.

Hulkenberg's substitute appearances in 2020 and 2021 suggest he remains more than capable of performing well at Haas and - based on his career - is arguably faster than Kevin Magnussen.

Haas F1 Team's new sponsorship has allowed them to make independent decisions, so it remains to be seen what will be the team's next move.