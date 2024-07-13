F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg Questioned - 'He Should Have Been On The Podium By Now'
After signing a long-term contract with Sauber for the upcoming season, Nico Hulkenberg's current surge in form has sparked a lively debate over the timing of his commitment.
Tom Clarkson from F1 Nation recently weighed in, stating:
“As brilliant as it is for Hulkenberg that he has signed a long-term deal, I think he has signed too early.”
However, providing a contrasting perspective, Natalie Pinkham points out the precarious nature of F1 careers.
“Hindsight is a wonderful thing. He had to secure his future," she said. Discussing the phase where Hulkenberg seemed to pivot away from F1 racing to television, she added: “We thought his F1 career was done. He’s back now, pumping out P6s in a Haas, beating Ferrari! It’s crazy. He’s an exceptional driver. And, for me, one of the most underrated drivers. He should have been on the podium by now.”
Indeed, Hulkenberg has recently outperformed expectations, earning more points in the last two grands prix for Haas than Sergio Perez has for Red Bull in the last six races. This achievement has not only revived his career but also positioned him as a potential key player in shaking up the team dynamics within F1.
Looking ahead, Hulkenberg is optimistic about his transition to Sauber, which will transform into Audi with the 2026 F1 regulations. This move could place him at the forefront of evolving challenges in the sport from this new German team.
Reflecting on the recent updates to his current team Haas, Hulkenberg noted:
“The performance is there with this update. And that makes me very happy and optimistic looking into the remainder of the season. I think we’re definitely in the fight now for the fifth-fastest team, which is obviously very positive, and nobody really expected [that] a couple of weeks ago. So, yeah, very encouraging and very positive.”