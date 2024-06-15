F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg Recounts Horrifying Near-Miss In Canada - 'Closed My Eyes'
During the Canadian Grand Prix, Haas F1 Team’s Nico Hulkenberg experienced a frightening split-second decision that could have resulted in a disastrous collision. The incident unfolded as Yuki Tsunoda of VCARB spun out of control on the slick grass at Turn 8, directly into the path of Hulkenberg, who was blazing down from Turn 9. Miraculously, the vehicles missed each other by mere millimeters.
Hulkenberg, reflecting on the harrowing event, shared his instinctive reaction. He explained to the media, as quoted by Crash.net:
“I just don’t know… I tried to react, tried to stop and tried to avoid him.
“But it must have been by a few millimetres – it felt very, very close. So I have closed my eyes already bracing for the impact, but managed somehow luckily to escape it.”
Despite the scare, the outcomes for Haas were mixed. Hulkenberg, after regaining composure, went on to finish in 11th place, slightly ahead of his teammate, Kevin Magnussen. Magnussen, who gained promising positions early in the race, ended up in 12th.
Speaking about his start to the race, Hulkenberg explained:
“The first 10 laps were going really well. But then it dried out and all came undone again. But yeah, that was that.
“We knew about that risk – not risk, but that scenario. But a clean race, no mistakes at least.”
Looking forward, the Haas F1 Team faces the need to closely analyze their strategy and performance. The Canadian Grand Prix serves as a crucial learning point for the team as they aim to refine their approach, boost their competitiveness, and prepare for the challenges of future races.
The next race will take place on June 21-23 in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix.