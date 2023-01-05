German driver Nico Hulkenberg has spoken out about the FIA's latest regulation change, saying that it is a delicate subject.

The FIA announced in December that they had changed their regulations to prohibit drivers from making political, religious, and personal statements during race weekends, without prior approval. The statement read:

"The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction."

Hulkenberg is set to make his F1 return with Haas driving alongside Kevin Magnussen, after being the reserve driver for Aston Martin for the last two seasons. Hulkenberg has now spoken to RTL about the latest rule change, as quoted by F1FAll.com. He explained:

“It’s a delicate, difficult subject. We are athletes, we come to a country, a region, to do our job to pursue what we love. I have never been someone who has used this platform for political messages. "[The new rule] won’t affect or impact me that much. It will affect others more. I think it’s a personal story. Everyone has a personal take on it.”

F1 drivers have often used their large platform as an opportunity to stand up for what they believe in. For example, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was a driving force behind the driver's taking their knee before the races in 2020 as part of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Both Hamilton and recently retired Sebastian Vettel have done a lot for the LGBTQ+ community, environmental activism, and fighting against racism.

The FIA was met with backlash from the F1 world with this announcement of this change, but not many of the driver's have formally commented on it yet. Hamilton recently spoke to The New York Times about the work he has done to fight against racism. He explained: