F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg's Abu Dhabi P4 Start Under Threat As Driver Summoned To Stewards

New document: Doc 33 - Summons - Car 27 - Alleged failure to follow Race Director's instructions (Pit Exit Road)

Published on 07.12.24 16:13 CEThttps://t.co/ibquQ19mXr#F1 #Formula1 #FIA #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/CcgWYaQjy4