F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg's Abu Dhabi P4 Start Under Threat As Driver Summoned To Stewards
Nico Hulkenberg finds his impressive fourth-place start for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix under threat following a summons from race stewards.
The meeting is set to address an alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code, specifically concerning non-compliance with instructions on overtaking in the pit exit road.
The German driver's situation comes against the backdrop of his surprise and delight at securing such a favorable qualifying position. After showing unexpected competitiveness, he remarked:
"I had a good feeling from P1 yesterday and had a good idea that top 10 was definitely possible this weekend. But that good? No, I did not expect.
"So many of the top dogs are struggling a little bit but the car has been good, we have been good on the execution side, so a very good qualy for us.
"We have shown all year that it's not the qualy car anymore, that we are good on Sundays too, so I think there's all to play for tomorrow.
"It's obviously going to be a challenge. There are a bunch of very similar-paced cars behind us and obviously a few faster ones with Max and Checo and the Ferrari [Leclerc], so I expect a challenging tough race."
The potential consequence of these findings could be significant; Hulkenberg's P4 start, potentially critical to Haas's ambitions in the Constructors' Championship, may be at risk.
The official letter from the Stewards states:
"The driver and team representative are required to report to the Stewards at 19:50 in relation to the incident below.
"No / Driver: 27 - Nico Hulkenberg
"Reason: Alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code and non-compliance with Race Director’s Event Note (item 12.4, document 13) – Overtaking in the pit exit road."
Lando Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri form the front row for the season finale tomorrow, followed by Carlos Sainz in third beside Hulkenberg.
2024 Abu Dhabi Qualifying Results
(Not including penalties- 10 places for Charles Leclerc, 5 places for both Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon, and Nico Hulkenberg is under review)
1. Lando Norris, McLaren
2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
4. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
7. George Russell, Mercedes
8. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
10. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
11. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB
12. Liam Lawson, VCARB
13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
14. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
15. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
16. Alex Albon, Williams
17. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
18. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
19. Franco Colapinto, Williams
20. Jack Doohan, Alpine