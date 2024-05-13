F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg's Move to Audi 'Did Not Come Naturally'
Nico Hulkenberg has confirmed his exit from Haas F1 Team with the German leaving for Audi's upcoming Formula One project. The transition, as Hulkenberg reveals, was not an easy decision, with him feeling a strong connection to the team that allowed him to return to the grid.
The Formula One paddock is no stranger to surprises, but Nico Hulkenberg's recent announcement that he will depart Haas for Audi at the end of the season didn't come as a surprise to any of us. The decisions behind a driver's move are multifaceted, and for Hulkenberg, while this was a move that made complete sense, the strong connection he had to Haas saw this become more difficult than he expected.
Nico Hulkenberg, the experienced German driver, re-entered the sport with the American team, a team that provided him the platform to restart his career at the pinnacle of motorsport. However, after some deliberation, the experienced driver decided Audi offered a better opportunity. Reflecting on his time and the recent management changes at Haas, Hulkenberg expressed confidence in Ayao Komatsu, the new team principal appointed unexpectedly early in the year following Günther Steiner's departure. Komatsu's rapid ascent from a non-racing background to handling crucial responsibilities earned him recognition and approval within the team.
"He's doing well. He was thrown in at the deep end as the new team boss at the beginning of the year. Out of nowhere," Hulkenberg said. “In February he had a driver's contract in his hands for the first time in his life. That's special too, and there are a few things you need to know and see first.”
The decisions concerning his move, as Hulkenberg explains, were weighed with both personal and professional considerations. "He fought, he gave everything. The decision did not come naturally to me. I had already thought about it. Haas is the team that made my comeback possible. But at the end of the day, Audi was better for me personally from a sporting point of view," Hulkenberg admitted.
Furthermore, despite his planned departure at the season's end, Hulkenberg expects to remain a core part of the team's efforts through the remaining races. But will teammate KEvin Magnussen receive upgrades before the departing driver?
"I don't think so. I think we remain the same. The team and I aim to end the season as successfully as possible. We want to beat all the other midfield teams, and I don't even think that's that unrealistic given our form in Miami," he affirmed.
However, the future holds inevitable changes, and Hulkenberg anticipates his exclusion from developing Haas's next year's car. "Definitely, at some point. In two, three, four months, I think. Next year the cars won't change very radically, so there won't be any big secrets for me to take with me. I am relaxed about that," Hulkenberg concluded.