F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg Slapped With Penalty After Austrian Sprint Race Blunder
Haas F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg has faced critical ramifications following an on-track incident during the Austrian GP Sprint Race. The German driver was penalized for forcing Fernando Alonso off the track at Turn 3, which resulted in the Spaniard losing two race positions.
The incident, closely scrutinized under the sharp eyes of race stewards, resulted in Hulkenberg receiving a 10-second time penalty to his Sprint race time. Additionally, the stewards imposed 2 penalty points on Hulkenberg's super licence, increasing his total to 2 penalty points over a 12-month period.
The stewards provided a detailed account of the incident, based on thorough video and in-car video analyses. During an overtaking attempt, Hulkenberg locked up his brakes leading into Turn 3 and missed the crucial apex. This error caused his car to understeer towards the edge of the track, inadvertently blocking the path of Alonso and forcing it off the racing line. The official letter from the Stewards reads:
"Fact: Car 27 forced Car 14 off track at turn 3.
"Infringement: Breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 b) of the International Sporting Code.
"Decision: 10-second time penalty. (10 seconds added to elapsed Sprint time). 2 penalty points (total of 2 for the 12 month period).
"Reason: The Stewards reviewed video and in-car video evidence.
"The driver of Car 27 attempted an overtake on Car 14 into Turn 3 but locked up and missed the apex. The Car understeered to the very edge of the track, thereby preventing Car 14 from turning in and forcing the other driver off track."