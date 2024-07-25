F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg Speaks Out On 'Shock' Audi Management Shuffle Ahead Of Move
Haas F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg, who transitions to Sauber/Audi next year, found himself "in a bit of a shock" after hearing of the management shuffle. However, despite the changes, he remains optimistic about the German manufacturer's F1 project.
The management shuffle includes the ousting of F1 head Andreas Seidl and chairman Oliver Hoffmann, who played a key role in helping Sauber partner with Audi for its full takeover in 2026. Seidl was replaced by former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, who will take over the dual roles of chief operating officer and chief technical officer next month.
The announcement came as a surprise to Hulkenberg, especially given the appointment of Seidl from the McLaren F1 team towards the end of the 2022 season, which was meant to provide a long-term build-up to Audi's F1 debut.
The departure of the two Sauber executives was reportedly due to a power struggle between Seidl and Hoffmann, which impeded Audi's preparations to join the Formula 1 grid. A rumored €1 billion miscalculation reportedly compounded the team's issues, leaving them unable to hire new drivers for the current season.
On the bright side, Hulkenberg is Audi's first confirmed F1 driver signing and will join the team for its final Sauber year in 2025. This move allows him to gain valuable experience with the team before it transitions to Audi's works outfit.
When asked about the recent developments at Sauber/Audi and if he was worried about potential instability, he told Autosport:
"No, not concerned.
"Now that was obviously a bit of a wave, a bit of a shock. But now it's back to business. I still look forward to joining their project and make it a successful story with Audi.
"The fact that two people who were closely involved in signing me are not there anymore is of course maybe a bit sad.
"But I am more interested about the project, joining Formula 1 with Audi and making it a successful story."
Audi's sudden and impactful decision is enough to emphasize that the German brand is fully involved and serious about its Formula 1 project, which comes as a much-needed positive development for all related parties. Hulkenberg said:
"They are aware, they are involved. The fact that they take action means that they are very much involved and invested in it and hands-on. And that's good and positive news."
The future Sauber/Audi driver expressed that the ousted management members played a key role in his onboarding, and hence, their departure is an 'unexpected change'. He added:
"That's that.
"Obviously kind of an unexpected change. I was informed about the group's decision on the day of the announcement, by Gernot Dollner [Audi CEO] himself.
"That's the group's decision, that they want to change moving forward. I think big projects like this, you have obviously in the management people that are big pillars of such projects.
"But they never just rely on one or two persons. In F1 everyone is kind of changeable.
"In terms of Mattia, I know him obviously from the past from the paddock, but I've never worked with him. That will change in a few months."