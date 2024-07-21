F1 News: Nico Rosberg Slams Max Verstappen As 'Unprofessional' - 'Bit Disappointing Isn't It'
Former Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg recently voiced his criticism of Max Verstappen, labeling the Red Bull Racing driver's behavior as unprofessional. The critique stemmed from Verstappen's decision to stay up late sim-racing, compared to Lando Norris who slept more normal hours.
During an interview with Sky Sports, Rosberg contrasted Verstappen's approach to Formula One preparation with that of Norris, who has earned Rosberg's praise for his disciplined lifestyle. Specifically, Verstappen was involved in a 24-hour race for Team Redline, a commitment that kept him awake until approximately 03:00 Dutch time on a race weekend.
Rosberg elaborated on the professionalism of Norris, who sticks to a meticulous schedule beneficial to his performance.
"I was quite impressed, actually, because he [Norris] has learned how to become a more professional athlete. When he started F1, especially against Ricciardo, he wasn't really trying to be perfect as an athlete. Last night his bedtime was 11:05, not 11:00, 05. Wake up was 8:05, and breakfast was already set, like exactly what to eat. So he was hyper-professional, which was nice to know," Rosberg shared.
In stark contrast, Verstappen's choice to engage in sim racing at such late hours was a point of contention for Rosberg, who expressed disappointment in the young driver's preparation methods.
"At the same time, in contrast, you have Verstappen, who until 3:00 a.m. last night was sim-racing. That's a bit disappointing, isn't it? It just shows that he's too used to his ease of domination," Rosberg criticized.