2023 rookie Nyck de Vries has spoken out about how "shameless" some people were after he made his F1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix last year.

De Vries showed a fantastic performance when he had to step in for Alex Albon in the Williams very last minute after he was taken to hospital. De Vries managed to bag himself his first F1 career points and out-performed Albon's teammate Nicholas Latifi.

The performance the Dutchman was able to show secured him a permanent seat for the 2023 season with AlphaTauri where he will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

During an interview with De Telegraaf, De Vries explained how after he made his debut, he had people who had not been his "biggest supporters" came out of the wood work. He explained:

“It’s extraordinary how shameless some people are. Types you haven’t heard from in a long time or who haven’t exactly been my biggest supporters and then they contact me again. “I’m also not concerned with how I’m perceived by the outside world. This will be my first year in Formula 1. “I would like to command respect through my performance and not through what I say on television. I will remain the same guy as before, in that respect nothing will change.”

Looking forward to his first season with AlphaTauri, De Vries decided to hire Guillaume Le Goff as his manager as he has known him for ten years. De Vries went on to explain how important it is to surround himself with people who are close to him and to shield himself from people who just want something from him. He added: