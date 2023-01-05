Skip to main content

F1 News: Nyck De Vries On Life After Impressive Debut - "Extraordinary How Shameless Some People Are"

"Have to shield myself from that"

2023 rookie Nyck de Vries has spoken out about how "shameless" some people were after he made his F1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix last year. 

De Vries showed a fantastic performance when he had to step in for Alex Albon in the Williams very last minute after he was taken to hospital. De Vries managed to bag himself his first F1 career points and out-performed Albon's teammate Nicholas Latifi

SI202211120631

The performance the Dutchman was able to show secured him a permanent seat for the 2023 season with AlphaTauri where he will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda. 

During an interview with De Telegraaf, De Vries explained how after he made his debut, he had people who had not been his "biggest supporters" came out of the wood work. He explained:

“It’s extraordinary how shameless some people are. Types you haven’t heard from in a long time or who haven’t exactly been my biggest supporters and then they contact me again.

“I’m also not concerned with how I’m perceived by the outside world. This will be my first year in Formula 1.

“I would like to command respect through my performance and not through what I say on television. I will remain the same guy as before, in that respect nothing will change.”

SI202210090071

Looking forward to his first season with AlphaTauri, De Vries decided to hire Guillaume Le Goff as his manager as he has known him for ten years. De Vries went on to explain how important it is to surround himself with people who are close to him and to shield himself from people who just want something from him. He added:

“It feels like it has come full circle again. My father and mother split up when I was two years old. I grew up with my dad and my sister.

“It sounds a little annoying, but our family has always revolved around my career and racing. Especially in the early years and now there is so much involved.

“I need people around me that I trust and can build on. Guillaume, for example, I have also known for more than 10 years. My sister will take care of merchandise, the webshop and things like that. And in the background, my father also takes care of a lot of things for me.

“Especially after that race in Monza, all kinds of people suddenly came my way who wanted something from me. I do have to shield myself from that.”

USATSI_2193775_168396005_lowres
