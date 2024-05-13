F1 News: Oliver Bearman Makes Formula One Seat Return in Imola
Oliver Bearman is set to return to the Formula One cockpit during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. The young British driver will replace Kevin Magnussen in the Haas during the first free practice session this coming weekend.
Bearman’s return to Formula One is a continuation of his development as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. He made his F1 debut when he stepped in for Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia, putting in an impressive performance during which he earned points. Speaking about his return, Bearman commented:
"I’m really looking forward to re-joining the team and taking part in the FP1 in Imola. The team is having a strong season and I’m hoping, with the extra experience I have since our last time together, I’ll be able to help continue the run of form they’re in."
Bearman’s participation in Imola will be his third outing in a Formula One practice session as part of the Haas team, each of which has been instrumental in evaluating his progress and readiness for more consistent roles within the team. After his impressive debut in Saudi Arabia, it is highly anticipated that Bearman will secure a permanent seat for the 2025 season. Adding to these rumors, it has been confirmed that current Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg has signed with Sauber for 2025, leaving a space free in the American team.
Magnussen's recent performances have also come under the microscope as the Danish driver has accumulated ten penalty points on his super licence. If a driver gets twelve points in a twelve-month period, they face a race ban. This has cast uncertainty over Magnussen's future with the team as his current contract is due to expire at the end of the season.