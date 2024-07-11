F1 News: Oliver Bearman Receives Crucial Advice From Charles Leclerc Amid F2 Struggle
Ferrari junior and F2 driver Oliver Bearman, who is set to enter F1 with Haas next year, has received important advice from Charles Leclerc amid his current struggles in Formula 2.
Bearman made several jaws drop in the F1 paddock in Saudi Arabia whilst stepping in for Carlos Sainz, who was undergoing surgery for appendicitis. The 19-year-old reserve driver delivered an impressive performance in his Formula 1 debut, finishing the race in P7.
Since then, he has been regarded as a potential future Ferrari driver. Fortunately for him, he secured a Formula 1 contract with Haas just last week. Drawing from several years of F1 experience, Leclerc offered Bearman valuable advice while acknowledging his current challenges. He told the media:
"I think one typical advice that I will give him is to not put himself under too much pressure.
"He's still very, very young, and the speed, he has it. He has shown it several times.
“He's not having an easy season, as the team is struggling a little bit in F2, quite a lot actually, but he's incredibly fast and I have no doubt that he will be super fast in Formula 1.
"He just needs to take his time, make the mistakes that he needs to [make] in order to learn and to become a better driver and not put himself under too much pressure because that's where sometimes you can perform a little bit less, not at your optimum potential.”
Leclerc, who is familiar with Bearman's capabilities, also acknowledged his talent and strengths. He added:
"I know Oliver very well, honestly, I think he's such an incredibly talented driver.
"I think that what you need in your first year is always very specific to each driver because it also depends on how much preparation you've had before getting there.
“I think Oliver is very well prepared. He showed that in Jeddah when he jumped in the car and was straight away very, very strong.”