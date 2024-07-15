F1 News: Ollie Bearman Turns Heads At Festival Of Speed In Ferrari Seat
Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman turned heads at the Goodwood Festival of Speed as he took to the wheel of a Ferrari SF71H for the hill climb, performing impressive donuts that delighted motorsport enthusiasts.
The car, originally piloted by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in 2018, was among 26 legendary Ferraris that captivated the crowd. The presence of the F2001 and F2007, historically driven by icons Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen, amplified the excitement.
Bearman made a notable impression in the Formula 1 world this season when he performed reserve driver duties for Carlos Sainz during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, securing an impressive seventh place in his F1 debut run by overtaking renowned drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.
The 19-year-old driver showcased his prowess at Goodwood with an impressive hill climb and performed a cheeky burnout right in front of the 'no smoking' sign.
Speaking on the Goodwood livestream, he revealed it was 'special' to have driven one of the most beautiful Ferraris. He said:
“That was quite a special moment, one of the most beautiful cars in, you know, the history of Ferrari.
"A very successful one as well so you know it’s all part of the fun of being here and I’m really excited.
"I’ve done a lot of free practices with Haas now and now of course being here, so lots of laps in an F1 car.
"This is probably the most fun laps I’ve had - lots of wheel spin and lots of tire smoke but no, I’ve been loving it and it’s been fantastic."
When the interviewer joked, saying this could be his last appearance at Goodwood without being interrupted by the crowd, Bearman revealed that it was already becoming difficult for him, having signed a full-time F1 contract for next year with Haas. He said:
“It’s quite difficult already, I have to run and keep my head down but no it’s great I get to see a lot of people supporting me.
“Having announced my contract in Silverstone and coming here as a British driver, it’s amazing to feel the support of the fans and the passion as well."