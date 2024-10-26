F1 News: Oscar Piastri Confesses to 'Silly Mistake' That Caused His Q1 Exit at Mexican Grand Prix Qualifying
Oscar Piastri's premature exit from the qualifying session of the Mexican Grand Prix came as an unexpected turn in the Australian driver's promising Formula 1 season. Known for his typically steady performances, Piastri faced an early exit in Q1 alongside Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. The incident arose from what the Australian driver called a "silly mistake".
Oscar Piastri, born in Melbourne in 2001, swiftly ascended through the ranks of racing, snagging victories in major junior championships before making his debut in Formula 1 with McLaren in 2023. Securing his first podium at the Japanese Grand Prix in his rookie season. He ended that year ranking ninth in the World Drivers' Championship, making him a driver to watch for 2024.
This season sees further progress for Piastri, having already claimed Grand Prix victories in Hungary and Azerbaijan. These wins, alongside achieving the fastest laps three times and seven podium finishes, have positioned him fourth in the Drivers' Championship by the United States Grand Prix. This track record made his Q1 exit at the Mexican Grand Prix even more surprising.
The driver's initial flying lap did not deliver the needed result, placing greater pressure on his subsequent attempt. His struggle was exacerbated by the high-altitude conditions typical of the Mexican circuit, which complicates tire grip.
“I just had very, very little grip on that second lap, which was a shame,” Piastri reflected, pointing to this crucial lapse.
Piastri's strength lies in his calculated approach to racing. However, the Mexican Grand Prix qualifying saw a deviation from this method as he admitted being over-ambitious.
"Just tried a bit too much in Turn 12 and it bit me hard,” he confessed. It was a rare mistake from the composed driver, who termed it as a “very silly mistake.” He further admitted to “Trying a bit too hard in Q1 so that was it.
“At least I know where it all went wrong but it still is painful stood here.”
Despite the poor start, there is still potential for the Australian. He will draw inspiration from his teammate Lando Norris, who started from a similar position in 2023 but managed to finish among the top five.
"We’ll try and get back into the points and strongly into the points hopefully,” he said.
2024 Mexican Grand Prix Qualifying Results
1. Carlos Sainz
2. Max Verstappen
3. Lando Norris
4. Charles Leclerc
5. George Russell
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Kevin Magnussen
8. Pierre Gasly
9. Alex Albon
10. Nico Hulkenberg
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Liam Lawson
13. Fernando Alonso
14. Lance Stroll
15. Valtteri Bottas
16. Franco Colapinto
17. Oscar Piastri
18. Sergio Perez
19. Esteban Ocon
20. Zhou Guanyu