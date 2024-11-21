F1 News: Oscar Piastri Confirms McLaren Change After Brazil GP
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has confirmed that the team orders situation in the team has shifted after chances of his teammate Lando Norris winning the Drivers' Championship against Max Verstappen appear bleak. That means the Australian driver won't be asked to give up positions anymore unless McLaren decides to do so in a rare scenario.
The Papaya outfit decided to prioritize Norris after Piastri's aggressive move on the opening lap at Monza cost the team a potential 1-2 finish. In Brazil, Piastri followed team orders, giving up the Sprint race win to Norris and also yielding position during the main race.
However, during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Norris was called in for an ill-timed pit stop, with the wet conditions adding to his difficulties. Verstappen, in contrast, chose to wait for a safety car to pit, and luck was on his side. He ultimately won the race, starting from 17th. The phenomenal victory by a lead of over 19 seconds over runner-up Esteban Ocon ensured he pulled away in his championship lead over Norris, with the gap now extended to 62 points.
With just three races left for the end of the 2024 season, the Dutchman will likely secure his fourth championship, though Norris remains in contention mathematically, with a very small margin. When Piastri was asked if the team orders situation had changed in the team after the race at Interlagos, he said:
“Pretty much, yes.
“There's still some, let's say, very specific scenarios where I might be needed to help out. But for the very large majority of situations, it's back to how it was.
“The drivers’ championship picture is very slim, and the constructors’ championship is certainly not over for us.
“It's certainly not a done deal, so that's definitely the biggest thing. So it's a very specific few scenarios that maybe I'll still help out if that's what I'm asked to do, but I'm going into the weekend trying to win.”
Piastri admitted that he wasn't too disappointed about giving up the sprint victory to his teammate, but emphasized that he would ensure a similar situation didn't present itself next year. He added:
“To be honest, I wasn't that disappointed with giving that up.
“Of course, I would have loved to have won the sprint, but it’s a very different scenario to a grand prix.
“I think I proved what I wanted to prove in terms of qualifying on pole. And that was just to myself. Even if I had won the sprint, qualifying on pole was probably the more satisfying thing for me.
“I knew I did the right thing in the sprint, and that's good for me. So yeah, I'm happy that we don't have to go into those kinds of things as much anymore.
“And obviously next year, I want to make sure that I'm not in a position, championship-wise, to be subject to that.
“But in reality, I probably needed to help out that one time in Brazil and that's been it. So it's been a lot of talk, but not much on-track action.”