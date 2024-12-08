F1 News: Oscar Piastri Reveals Max Verstappen Meeting After Abu Dhabi Crash
At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Formula 1 drivers Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen found themselves involved in an on-track collision that resulted in both drivers losing places. As the dust settled, both drivers weighed in on the incident, with the McLaren driver admitting that Verstappen had apologized to him following the race.
During a discussion with Sky Sports F1, Piastri reflected on the collision with Verstappen.
"It was a pretty miserable race," he admitted. However, his focus quickly shifted to celebrating a hard-earned championship victory—a testament to the efforts of his McLaren team.
"It's a massive credit to everyone at McLaren for what they have achieved this year. Couldn't be prouder of them all," Piastri noted. The championship win marked a crowning achievement for the Papaya outfit, a team that had successfully navigated the intricate dynamics of a highly competitive F1 season.
Max Verstappen, known for his aggressive driving style, was penalized by the stewards for his part in the collision that marred the Abu Dhabi race. The race began bitterly for Verstappen, whose move was deemed overly optimistic by Piastri. "Probably yes," Piastri said when questioned about the nature of Verstappen's overtake attempt.
"But he came and apologized straight away and the stewards deemed it was a penalty."
The incident left Verstappen with a ten-second penalty, forcing him to reshuffle his race strategy.
Verstappen's frustrations were evident over team radio—a hallmark of his season punctuated by contentious stewarding decisions. "Can we get 20 seconds too? Stupid idiots!" Verstappen commented sarcastically, a response that drew criticism from former F1 driver Martin Brundle. Brundle, in a pointed critique, urged caution against derogatory remarks directed toward race officials, noting, "You can't say that about referees. That's just not fair. They apply the rules. Don't bump into other people and you don't get a penalty."
This incident in Abu Dhabi wasn't an isolated case for Verstappen, who had found himself in a similar situation at the Qatar Grand Prix. There, a penalty saw him demoted one grid position after being accused of impeding George Russell. Despite securing his fourth consecutive Drivers' Championship earlier, Verstappen's aggressive tactics have been under scrutiny.
For Piastri, the collision provided a learning experience amidst a season of substantial promise. "Very, very happy with the year's work. Nice to seal the deal," he reflected.
When asked about future prospects, Piastri expressed optimism: "We go again next year. Obviously, it was a tough race from then on, but again, we achieved our main target and that's what matters."