F1 News: Oscar Piastri To Focus On Overcoming Crucial 2024 Weakness
Oscar Piastri has identified a key area for improvement that could elevate his performance in 2025. While his McLaren teammate Lando Norris excelled with eight pole position starts this season, Piastri has yet to secure his first. The Australian believes improving his qualifying performance and race starts will help him gain crucial positions on the grid. Focusing on these aspects in 2025 could also strengthen his prospects of challenging for the championship.
The two McLaren drivers displayed remarkably similar performances throughout the season, but Norris gained a critical edge due to his stronger race starts. Piastri’s need to improve in this area meant Norris was consistently able to secure vital track positions early in races, enabling him to mount a confident challenge against Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the championship title.
As the grid is anticipated to be more competitive next year, Piastri is now concentrating on addressing this area of weakness in his performance to ensure he can capitalize on every opportunity. When asked how crucial a strong start to the 2025 season is, he said:
"It will be important.
“I think this season, I feel like I’ve made some good steps forward.
“There’s still room to go. I think, you know, the biggest one has been leaving a few too many positions on the table in qualifying.
“I don’t think I’ve ever really made life easy for myself in the races, in that aspect.
“So, I think that’s definitely the big focus of the off-season, just trying to get those last hundredths, last tenths.
“Because I feel like in all the other areas, I’ve been able to show what I’m capable of. And also show that I’ve improved from my rookie season.
“So, again, I feel like it’s now just putting everything together. Because I feel like the gaps now are very, very small or non-existent.
“It’s just that if I can get it all together, then I’ll be on my way, I think.”
When asked if he was aware what he could improve over the winter break, he said:
“I think so, yes.
“The big thing for me is that there’s not been many occasions where it’s been hard for me to understand where the time’s gone.
“After qualifying yesterday [Piastri missed out on pole in Abu Dhabi to Norris], I pretty much knew immediately where it had gone wrong.
“And, again, it’s not a case of really needing to find that extra step. It’s being able to just be on top of my game every time.
“Because I feel like when I have been on it, I’ve been good enough.
“That’s not to say that there’s still room to go on top of that. But I think the encouraging thing is that the potential has been there.
“So the next step is realising that potential and realising it every weekend. And I think if I can do that, then we’re in for a fun season.”